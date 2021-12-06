Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Renalytix AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $590.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renalytix AI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

