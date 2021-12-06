Render Token Price Reaches $4.29 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Render Token has a total market cap of $786.42 million and $78.06 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00008809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,727,402 coins and its circulating supply is 183,103,495 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

