Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $47.20. 893,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,205. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rent-A-Center stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.