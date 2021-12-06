REPO Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1.29 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

