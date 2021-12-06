Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 6th (ATIP, BAK, BFLY, BGSF, BQ, BTLCY, BTU, BWMN, CABGY, CNTA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 6th:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 2,500 ($33.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.78).

