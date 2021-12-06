Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $59,347,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

