Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.80 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

