Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phreesia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of PHR opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.