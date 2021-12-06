Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Okta in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($4.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average of $242.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

