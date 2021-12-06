Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO):

11/30/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

11/29/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

11/18/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/18/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

