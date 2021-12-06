Research Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.55 billion.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.