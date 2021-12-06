Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

