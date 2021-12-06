Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Purchases $432,900.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 522,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,675. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

