Reviewing Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) and Its Competitors

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO.B) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bio-Rad Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors 265 1228 1756 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21% Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors -217.30% 9.74% -8.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion $3.81 billion 3.40 Bio-Rad Laboratories Competitors $1.16 billion $343.88 million -5.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bio-Rad Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

