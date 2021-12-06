Reviewing CCUR (CCUR) & Its Rivals

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 364 1336 1615 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given CCUR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.55

CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.26% -36.48% 3.60%

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

