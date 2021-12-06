Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clikia alerts:

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clikia and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.44 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.64

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.