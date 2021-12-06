Reviewing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MetLife 0 0 10 0 3.00

MetLife has a consensus price target of $67.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given MetLife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and MetLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A MetLife $67.84 billion 0.74 $5.41 billion $6.07 9.79

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A MetLife 7.77% 11.62% 1.05%

Summary

MetLife beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & heal

