Reviewing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30% Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.91% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.37 $60.12 million $5.99 12.94 Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.14 $29.35 million $4.88 9.93

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Peoples Financial Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

