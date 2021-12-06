REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $154,715.08 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $102.67. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

