REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells $154,715.08 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of REX American Resources stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $102.67. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
