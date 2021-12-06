Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

