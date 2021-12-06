Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 103,600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.19 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

