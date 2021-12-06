Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

