Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 3.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $76,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 564,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,760,000 after acquiring an additional 555,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $266.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.