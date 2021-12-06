Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $20.87 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

