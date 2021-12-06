Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,676 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

