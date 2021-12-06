Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 127.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

