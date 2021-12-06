Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $10.65 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.78 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

