Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

