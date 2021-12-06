RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Up 2.8%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,148 ($41.75) and last traded at GBX 3,138 ($41.61). 13,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 62,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,054 ($40.50).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHIM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.99) to GBX 3,700 ($49.07) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($71.34) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 3,550 ($47.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,555 ($60.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,817.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31.

In related news, insider Karl Sevelda bought 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.83) per share, with a total value of £323,000 ($428,325.16). Also, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($41.57) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($104,555.43).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

