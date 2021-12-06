Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Rice Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

