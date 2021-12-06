Richard Preece Sells 27,928 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LZ stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,453. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

