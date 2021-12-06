RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $14.46 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $11.85 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

