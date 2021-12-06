Rise Trading Down 86.3% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $207,999.71 and approximately $117,810.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 86.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004753 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004149 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,656,983 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

