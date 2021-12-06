Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 130.00.
Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
