Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 130.00.

Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

