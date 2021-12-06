Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 130.00.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In related news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

