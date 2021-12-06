Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 130.00.
Shares of Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
