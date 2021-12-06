Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 130.00.
Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
