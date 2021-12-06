Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 130.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian stock opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.