Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 27,974 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Shares of SNAP opened at $46.79 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

