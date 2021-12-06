Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

