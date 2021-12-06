Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.64 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

