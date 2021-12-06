Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 23,146 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Janus Henderson Group worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

