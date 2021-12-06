Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,567 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

