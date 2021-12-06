Robert Francis O’neill Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,303,844.80.

Robert Francis O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$307.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

