Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.62. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 7,692 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

