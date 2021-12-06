Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $345.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.