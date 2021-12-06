Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.97

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 91891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

