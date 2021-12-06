Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY opened at $100.21 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

