Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

TSE RY opened at C$128.64 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.29. The firm has a market cap of C$183.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

