Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.68 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

