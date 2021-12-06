Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

QRVO stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

