Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 828 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $449.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

